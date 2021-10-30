(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha men were winners in regional college soccer action on Saturday.
MEN — Creighton (7-6-2, 4-4-1): Creighton was a 2-0 winner over Butler in Big East Conference play. Mark O’Neill scored on an assist by Diego Gutierrez in the 58th minute before Gutierrez struck in the 62nd on an assist by Dominic Briggs. Paul Kruse worked the shutout in goal with two saves.
MEN — Omaha (5-8-1, 3-2-0): Omaha nabbed a 2-0 win in Summit League play against Denver. Mikkel Fodstad and Kenji Mboma Dem both scored in the 39th and 58th minute, respectively. Nathanael Sallah had two saves and the shutout in goal.
MEN — Kansas City (3-7-3, 2-2-1): Kansas City lost a 2-1 decision to St. Thomas in Summit League play. Hugo Von Reis scored the first goal of the game for the Roos in the 32nd minute on an assist by Edson Murguia.