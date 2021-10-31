(KMAland) -- A pair of St. Albert alums scored goals in their team's victories on Sunday.
Check out the full regional soccer rundown below.
WOMEN -- Iowa (12-5-2, 5-4-1): Alyssa Walker's goal in the 68th minute propelled Iowa past Michigan State on Sunday. Macy Enneking pitched the shutout with six saves.
WOMEN -- Omaha (9-7-2, 6-3): The Mavs squeaked out a 1-0 win over South Dakota thanks to a goal from Sophia Green. Rachel Thigpen recorded four saves in the win.
MEN -- Drake (6-7, 3-6): The Bulldogs suffered a 2-0 loss to Evansville on Sunday. Goalkeeper Jared Brown had three saves in the loss.
WOMEN -- Drake (8-6-5, 2-3-3) & Northern Iowa (6-10-2, 3-4-1): Drake tallied a 3-2 overtime win over Northern Iowa in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Libby Helverson's second goal of the day gave the Bulldogs the win while St. Albert alum Makenna Shepard also found the net. Sophia Meier and Allison Whitaker recorded goals for UNI
WOMEN -- UMKC (6-13, 4-5): Oral Roberts notched a 2-1 win over the Roos behind a pair of second-half goals. Emily Jensen scored UMKC's only goal.
WOMEN -- Northwest Missouri State (12-5-1, 8-2-1): St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn scored in the 102nd minute to send the Bearcats past Missouri Southern 2-1. Blackburn's goal came on an assist from Madi McKeever, who finished with two helpers. Letycia Bonifacio scored the other goal for the Bearcats.