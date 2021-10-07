(KMAland) -- Kansas was a winner, K-State shared a draw and Missouri lost in regional college soccer action on Thursday.
WOMEN — Missouri (4-8-0, 0-5-0): Missouri lost a 1-0 decision in Southeastern Conference play to Georgia. McKenna Sheehan finished with seven saves for the Tigers.
WOMEN — Kansas (6-8-1, 1-4-0): Rylan Childers and Brie Severns each scored one goal for the Jayhawks in a 2-1 win over Baylor. Emilie Gavillet had four saves in the win for KU.
WOMEN — Kansas State (6-6-1, 1-2-1): Kansas State shared a 1-1 draw with West Virginia in Big 12 Conference play. Kyler Goins scored her third goal of the season in the 17th minute to equal the match. Alaina Werremeyer had a big match in goal with nine saves.