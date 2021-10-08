(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won in overtime, Omaha picked up a win in the Summit League and Iowa State and Kansas City took losses in regional college soccer on Friday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (6-4-1, 2-1-1): Northwest Missouri State was a 2-1 overtime winner over Nebraska-Kearney. Kaylie Rock scored her fifth goal of the season in the 23rd minute on an assist by Annelize Aleixo. The game winning goal came 1:19 into overtime on an own goal by UNK.
WOMEN — Iowa State (4-7-0, 1-2-0): Iowa State took a 2-0 loss to Texas in Big 12 Conference action. The Longhorns scored in the 42nd and 54th minutes, and Iowa State finished with just three shots on goal.
WOMEN — Omaha (4-5-2, 1-1-0): Omaha nabbed a 2-1 win over Western Illinois in Summit League play. Cece Behrens and Grace Ostergaard each scored goals for the Mavericks in the victory. Ostertaag and Sina Ahovissi had assists, and Rachel Thigpen finished with one save on the afternoon.
WOMEN — Kansas City (4-9-0, 2-1-0): UMKC took their first loss in Summit League play, falling 1-0 to South Dakota State, which scored 24 minutes into the match. The Roos finished the night with 15 shots, including six on goal. Mackenzie Caldwell led UMKC in the goal with seven saves.