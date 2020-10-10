(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged Oklahoma while K-State, KU and Mizzou all lost in regional women’s college soccer action on Friday.
Iowa State (2-3, 2-3): Mira Emma scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute, and Iowa State edged past Oklahoma, 1-0. Jordan Silkowitz had five saves and posted her first clean sheet of the year.
Kansas State (0-4, 0-4): Texas scored early and late in a 7-0 win over Kansas State. The Wildcats were outshot 20-10, including 13-1 on shots on goal.
Kansas (3-1, 3-1): Baylor scored in the 20th and 54th minute to hand Kansas a 2-0 loss and their first defeat of the season. Kansas finished the match with more shots and just one less shot on goal than the Bears.
Missouri (1-2, 1-2): Zoe Cross scored a goal in the 79th minute for Missouri, but Tennessee already had two on the board in a 2-1 win for the Vols.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 1 Oklahoma 0
Baylor 2 Kansas 0
Texas 7 Kansas State 0
TCU 2 Oklahoma State 1 — 2 OT
West Virginia 2 Texas Tech 1
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 2 Missouri 1