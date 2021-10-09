(KMAland) -- The Omaha men were the only regional college soccer team to record a win on Saturday.
Creighton Men (3-6-1): Marquette beat Creighton 3-1. Daniel Espeleta scored Creighton's lone goal.
Northern Iowa Women (4-8-1): Indiana State beat Northern Iowa 3-1. Ashley Harrington scored their only goal while Sophia Doty assisted.
Drake Men (5-4): SIU-Edwardsville beat Drake 2-1 on Saturday. Bradan Allen scored for Drake, assisted by Cory Pitlik.
Omaha Men(4-5-1): Naz Astwood's goal lifted Omaha to a 2-1 win over Eastern Illinois. Hugo Kametani also scored in the win. Connor Jokerst had an assist.