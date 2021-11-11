(KMAland) -- Both Omaha and Kansas City men’s soccer lost in regional play on Thursday.
MEN — Omaha (6-10-1): Omaha lost a 2-1 decision to Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament. The Mavericks scored their lone goal in the 53rd minute on an equalizer from Kenji Mboma Dem. Mitch Hammer earned the assist, but a 74th minute goal from ORU proved to be the game-winner.
MEN — Kansas City (3-7-5): Kansas City lost in a shootout to Denver in the Summit League Tournament. Neither the Roos nor Denver could scratch in regulation or in two overtimes, but the Pioneers won 4-3 in the shootout. Cooper Clark had a monster performance in goal, finishing with five saves without allowing a goal in 110 minutes.