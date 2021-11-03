Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creighton men were tight winners over nationally-ranked Providence while the Omaha men lost in shutout fashion on Wednesday in regional soccer action.

MEN — Creighton (8-6-2, 5-4-1): Creighton took a 2-1 win over No. 16 Providence in the Big East Conference. Mark O’Neill struck first in the third minute on an assist from Diego Gutierrez before Manu Toledano had the game-winning goal in the 15th minute.

MEN — Omaha (5-9-1, 3-2-0): Omaha dropped a 1-0 decision to Campbell. The Camels scored the lone goal of the match in the 70th minute.

