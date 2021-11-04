(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha both lost in conference tournament action on Thursday in regional soccer.
WOMEN — Iowa (12-6-2): The Hawkeyes lost a Big Ten Tournament semifinal to Rutgers, 2-0. Rutgers broke a scoreless tie with goals in the 66th and 81st minutes to make up the difference. The Hawkeyes managed just six shots and three on goal for the match.
WOMEN — Omaha (9-8-2): The Mavericks took a 1-0 double overtime loss in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits struck for the golden goal in the 106th minute. Rachel Thigpen had two saves and allowed just the one goal in nearly 107 minutes.