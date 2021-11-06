(KMAland) -- The Omaha men were winners and the Kansas City men took a draw on Saturday in regional college soccer.
MEN — Creighton (8-7-2, 5-4-1): Creighton scored the first goal of the game, but they took a 2-1 loss to Villanova in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament. Daniel Espeleta scored in the 63rd minute for the Jays on an assist by Dominic Briggs and Diego Gutierrez.
MEN — Drake (6-8-0, 3-7-0): Drake dropped a 2-0 decision to SIU Edwardsville. The Bulldogs had 31 shots in the shutout loss and eight of them were on goal.
WOMEN — Drake (8-6-5, 2-3-3): Loyola Chicago scored a 4-1 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs lone goal came in the 77th minute by Libby Helverson, who scored for the seventh time this season on an assist by Emma Nagel.
MEN — Omaha (6-9-1, 4-2-0): Kenji Mboma Dem scored in the 96th minute to lift Omaha to a 1-0 win over Western Illinois in overtime. Nathanael Sallah had four saves and a shutout in goal.
MEN — Kansas City (3-7-4, 2-2-2): Kansas City shared a 1-1 tie with Denver. Kotaro Hirokawa scored the only goal for the Roos in the 53rd minute on a penalty kick.