(KMAland) -- The Omaha women lost in overtime while Kansas rolled to a win in regional women’s college soccer action on Friday.
WOMEN: Omaha (2-1-2): Omaha fell in overtime to North Dakota State (4-1-0), 3-2. The Mavericks two goals came from Hannah Heinemann, who found the net in the 45th and 81st minutes.
WOMEN: Kansas (5-3-1): Kansas rolled to a 5-0 win over Missouri Southern (0-1-1). Brie Stevens scored twice and Sarah Peters, Melania Pasar and Emilie Gavillet combined on a clean sheet in goal.