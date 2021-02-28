(KMAland) -- Iowa State and UNI women played to a scoreless draw, the Drake men opened the year with a draw of their own and Iowa, Omaha and Drake women all lost in regional college soccer action on Sunday.
Iowa State Women (2-6-2): Iowa State battled to a 0-0 draw with Northern Iowa. Jordan Silkowtiz was in goal for 110 minutes and had one save to grab the clean sheet for the Cyclones.
Iowa Women (0-3-0, 0-3-0): Iowa lost a Big Ten Conference matchup with Indiana (2-1-0, 2-1-0), 2-0.
Omaha Women (2-2-2, 2-2-2): Omaha dropped a 2-0 decision to North Dakota State (5-1-0, 5-1-0) in Summit League action.
Northern Iowa Women (0-0-2): Caitlin Richards had three saves and a shutout in goal for Northern Iowa in their 0-0 tie with Iowa State.
Drake Women (0-1-0, 0-1-0): Drake opened their season with a 1-0 loss in Missouri Valley Conference play to Indiana State (1-1-0, 1-0-0). Kelsie Stone had four saves for the Bulldogs in goal.
Drake Men (0-0-1, 0-0-1): The Drake men also opened their year on Sunday, finishing with a scoreless draw against Loyola Chicago (1-1-2, 0-0-1). Jared Brown ended up with three saves and a shutout in the match.