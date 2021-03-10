(KMAland) -- The Drake women were winners while the Creighton men and UNI women lost in regional college soccer on Wednesday.
Creighton Men (2-2-0): Creighton lost to No. 19 Missouri State (3-0-0), 2-0.
Drake Women (1-2-0, 1-2-0): Megan Valenzuela scored in the 41st minute to lead Drake to a 1-0 win over Illinois State (2-3-0, 2-1-0). Kelsie Stone finished with six saves and the clean sheet.
Northern Iowa Women (0-2-2, 0-2-0): Northern Iowa lost a 1-0 battle with Loyola Chicago (2-0-1, 2-0-1). The Ramblers scored their lone goal in the 20th minute.