(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa edged Missouri State, while four other regional teams played to draws in Saturday's regional college soccer action.
Iowa State Women (2-6-3, 2-6-1): The Cyclones tied with Oklahoma 2-2. Emma Mira scored both goals for ISU.
Nebraska Women (1-2-2): The Huskers also had a tie, doing so 0-0 with Oklahoma.
Northern Iowa Women (1-2-2, 1-2): Sanda Thirman's goal in the 15th minute was the difference-maker for the Panthers in their 1-0 win over Missouri State.
Kansas (6-3-2) & Kansas State (3-8) Women: The Sunflower Showdown ended in a 0-0 tie. Kansas State goalkeeper Sara Peters had three saves. Alaina Werremeyer had two for Kansas
Creighton Mens (2-3): The Bluejays suffered a 2-1 loss to DePaul. Mitch Dobson's goal in the 44th minute was their lone goal of the game.