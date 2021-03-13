NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa edged Missouri State, while four other regional teams played to draws in Saturday's regional college soccer action.

Iowa State Women (2-6-3, 2-6-1): The Cyclones tied with Oklahoma 2-2. Emma Mira scored both goals for ISU. 

Nebraska Women (1-2-2): The Huskers also had a tie, doing so 0-0 with Oklahoma. 

Northern Iowa Women (1-2-2, 1-2): Sanda Thirman's goal in the 15th minute was the difference-maker for the Panthers in their 1-0 win over Missouri State. 

Kansas (6-3-2) & Kansas State (3-8) Women: The Sunflower Showdown ended in a 0-0 tie. Kansas State goalkeeper Sara Peters had three saves. Alaina Werremeyer had two for Kansas

Creighton Mens (2-3): The Bluejays suffered a 2-1 loss to DePaul. Mitch Dobson's goal in the 44th minute was their lone goal of the game. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.