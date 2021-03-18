(KMAland) -- The Omaha and Drake men were winners while Iowa and Creighton both lost in women’s regional soccer action on Thursday.
The complete Thursday recap below:
Iowa Women (0-6-1, 0-6-1): Iowa dropped a 2-1 Big Ten decision to Rutgers (5-1-1, 5-1-1). Rutgers scored in the 40th and 43rd minutes before the Hawkeyes answered in the 84th minute on a goal by Sarah Wheaton.
Creighton Women (0-4-0, 0-3-0): Creighton struggled mightily in a 4-0 loss to Butler (7-0-0, 4-0-0) in Big East Conference play. The Bulldogs scored in the 47th, 55th, 60th and 77th minute.
Omaha Men (4-1-0, 3-1-0): Kenji Mboma Dem scored in the 49th minute and Tevin Rochester found one in the 80th to lead Omaha in a 2-0 win over Eastern Illinois (0-5-2, 0-4-2). Jeremy Pollard grabbed a clean sheet and had three saves for the Mavericks in goal.
Drake Men (2-1-1, 2-1-1): Drake edged past Loyola Chicago (3-2-2, 2-1-1), 2-1. Erik Fahner scored in the fourth minute before Leroy Enzugusi found the net in the 89th minute. Jared Brown allowed one goal but made four saves.