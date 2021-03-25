NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The UMKC men beat Omaha, the Creighton women took down Xavier and Iowa and UNI lost in other women’s soccer on Thursday.

The full rundown:

Iowa Women (1-7-1, 1-7-1): Iowa dropped a 1-0 decision in the Big Ten Conference to Penn State (7-1-1, 7-1-1). The Nittany Lions lone goal came in the 21st minute. Macy Enneking allowed the one goal and had six saves for the Hawkeyes. 

Creighton Women (2-4-0, 2-3-0): Cristina Garriga scored in the 26th minute to lift Creighton to a 1-0 win over Xavier (2-5-0, 1-3-0). Keelan Terrell kept the sheet clean with a shutout and two saves. 

Northern Iowa Women (2-3-2, 2-3-0): Northern Iowa took a 2-0 loss to Illinois State (3-5-0, 3-3-0). The Redbirds found goals in the 17th and 56th minutes. Caitlin Richards had four saves for the Panthers in the loss.

Omaha Men (5-2-0, 4-2-0): The Omaha men fell in Summit League action to UMKC, 2-1. The Mavericks only goal came in the 32nd minute by Kenji Mboma Dem — his third of the season.

UMKC Men (3-6-1, 3-3-1): Jony Munoz and Seth Kacich each scored for the Roos in a 2-1 win over Omaha. Cooper Clark led the way in goal fro the Roos with seven saves.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.