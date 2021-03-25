(KMAland) -- The UMKC men beat Omaha, the Creighton women took down Xavier and Iowa and UNI lost in other women’s soccer on Thursday.
The full rundown:
Iowa Women (1-7-1, 1-7-1): Iowa dropped a 1-0 decision in the Big Ten Conference to Penn State (7-1-1, 7-1-1). The Nittany Lions lone goal came in the 21st minute. Macy Enneking allowed the one goal and had six saves for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton Women (2-4-0, 2-3-0): Cristina Garriga scored in the 26th minute to lift Creighton to a 1-0 win over Xavier (2-5-0, 1-3-0). Keelan Terrell kept the sheet clean with a shutout and two saves.
Northern Iowa Women (2-3-2, 2-3-0): Northern Iowa took a 2-0 loss to Illinois State (3-5-0, 3-3-0). The Redbirds found goals in the 17th and 56th minutes. Caitlin Richards had four saves for the Panthers in the loss.
Omaha Men (5-2-0, 4-2-0): The Omaha men fell in Summit League action to UMKC, 2-1. The Mavericks only goal came in the 32nd minute by Kenji Mboma Dem — his third of the season.
UMKC Men (3-6-1, 3-3-1): Jony Munoz and Seth Kacich each scored for the Roos in a 2-1 win over Omaha. Cooper Clark led the way in goal fro the Roos with seven saves.