NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa won while Missouri tied with Kansas State and Iowa State did the same with Creighton in Sunday's regional women's college soccer action. 

Kansas State (3-7-2) & Missouri (5-5-3): The old Big 12 rivals fought to a 3-3 tie Brookelynn Entz had two goals for Kansas State. Madilyn Hamline did the same for Mizzou. 

Creighton (2-4-1) & Iowa State (2-6-5): This one ended in a scoreless tie. Creighton goalkeeper Mikayla Grocki had three saves. 

Iowa (2-7-1): Samantha Tawharu's goal in the 21st minute was all Iowa needed in a 1-0 victory over Purdue. Macy Enneking had six saves. 

Nebraska (1-5-3): The Huskers were blanked by Penn State in a 3-0 defeat. 

Northern Iowa (3-3-2): Izzy Lafollette scored a goal in the 55th minute to lead UNI to a 1-0 win over Valparaiso. 

UMKC (4-8-1, 4-7-1): North Dakota handed UMKC a 2-1 overtime loss. Rileigh Kuhns scored UMKC's only goal. Mackenzie Caldwell had seven saves. 

