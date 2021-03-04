(KMAland) -- The Nebraska women and Omaha men were winners while the Iowa women drew and Drake men took their first loss in regional college soccer.
View all regional college soccer action from Thursday below.
Iowa Women (0-3-1): Iowa and Michigan (1-1-2, 1-1-2) played to a scoreless draw. Monica Wilhelm had nine saves and a clean sheet in goal for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska Women (1-1-1): Nebraska scored a 2-1 win over Purdue (1-3-0). Eleanor Dale scored both goals for the Huskers, finding the net in the 12th and 59th minutes. Makinzie Short had two saves in goal.
Omaha Men (2-1-0, 1-1-0): Nil Ayats scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to lead the Mavericks in a 1-0 win over Western Illinois (0-4-1, 0-3-1). Jeremy Pollard posted three saves in the shutout.
Drake Men (0-1-1, 0-1-1): Drake suffered their first loss of the season to Missouri State (2-0-0, 2-0-0), 1-0.