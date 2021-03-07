(KMAland) -- The Creighton and Omaha men were both winners while the Kansas women beat Kansas State in regional college soccer action.
Creighton Men (2-1-0, 2-0-0): Diego Gutierrez scored twice for Creighton in a 2-1 win over Xavier (3-3-0, 0-1-0). Gutierrez struck for goals in the 22nd and 88th minute. Paul Kruse allowed just one goal in 90 minutes for the Jays.
Omaha Men (3-1-0, 2-1-0): Omaha was a 4-1 winner our Western Illinois. Hugo Kametani scored in the 45th and 53rd minute while Nil Ayats added goals in the 31st and 59th minutes for the Mavericks.
Kansas Women (6-3-1, 5-3-1): Kansas scored a 2-0 win over Kansas State. Rylan Childers and Shira Elinav each scored goals for the Jayhawks in the victory. Sarah Peters had three saves and a clean sheet in goal.
Kansas State Women (3-7-0, 3-6-0): Kansas State’s Alaina Werremeyer had two saves in goal for the Wildcats in their 2-0 loss to Kansas.