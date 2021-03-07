(KMAland) -- Omaha beat South Dakota while Nebraska and Creighton both lost tight battles on Sunday in women’s regional college soccer.
Nebraska Women (1-2-1): Nebraska fell in overtime, 3-2, to Michigan (2-1-2). Reagan Raabe and Marissa Popoola scored one goal each for the Huskers in the loss.
Creighton Women (0-2-0, 0-1-0): Creighton fell 1-0 to Xavier (2-2-0, 1-0-0), which scored in the 22nd meeting for the lone goal of the game.
Omaha Women (4-2-2, 4-2-2): Sophia Green’s goal in the 55th minute sent Omaha to a 1-0 win over South Dakota (1-5-0, 1-5-0). Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had seven saves in a shutout.