(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women blanked Kansas State in a defensive battle to highlight Saturday's regional college soccer slate.
Iowa State (3-6-5, 2-6-1) & Kansas State Women (3-8-2, 2-6): Tavin Hays' goal in the 12th minute was the difference for Iowa State in a 1-0 win. Jordan Silkowitz had four saves for the Cyclones.
Creighton Men (6-5, 5-3): Butler edged Creighton late 3-2. Charles Auguste and Duncan Mcguire were the goal-scorers. Nathan Schnur had three saves.
UMKC Men (5-8-1, 5-4-1): Oral Roberts beat UMKC 3-2 in overtime. Dontell Gilyard and Cesar Mont Soler scored the goals for the Roos.