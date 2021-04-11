(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Iowa were winners in regional women’s college soccer on Sunday.
The full recap:
Northwest Missouri State Women (2-3-1, 1-2-0): Bri Wawiorka scored a golden goal in overtime to lift Northwest to a 3-2 win over Washburn. The goal was Wawiorka’s second of the match, as she struck in the 39th minute. Teagan Blackburn also scored in the 67th minute for the Bearcats.
Iowa Women (4-8-1): Iowa advance to the Big Ten Tournament with a 2-0 win over Minnesota in a Big Ten Regional Final. Meike Ingles scored just 62 seconds into the game, and Samantha Tawharu struck just over seven minutes into the match. Macy Enneking had three saves and finished with a clean sheet in goal.
Northern Iowa Women (4-5-3): Northern Iowa lost to Illinois State, 2-1, in a shootout. Johnnie Hill scored the only goal of the game for the Panthers in the 19th minute. The Redbirds, though, won the shootout, 3-0.
UMKC Women (4-12-1, 4-11-1): Denver held off UMKC for a 1-0 victory in the Summit League.