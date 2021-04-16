(KMAland) -- The Iowa and Omaha women moved to conference championship games while the Creighton men lost in the Big East final on Thursday in regional soccer action.
Iowa Women (5-8-1, 4-8-1): Iowa got a goal from Meike Ingles in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 win over Penn State and advance to the Big Ten Tournament final. Macy Enneking had nine saves and the clean sheet in goal.
Omaha Women (8-4-5, 8-4-4): Omaha upset South Dakota State with a 3-1 finish in a penalty kick shootout to advance to the Summit League Championship. Grace Ostergaard, Sophia Green and Emilie Erland all scored in PKs, and Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had five saves to finish with a shutout in the win.
Creighton Men (6-6-0, 5-3-0): Creighton lost 1-0 to Georgetown in the Big East Championship. Joe DaLuz scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute for the Hoyas (8-0-2, 7-0-2).