(Buies Creek) -- The Iowa women’s soccer team edged past Campbell for a 1-0 win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Hawkeyes (7-8-1) won their fifth straight match thanks to a goal from Sara Wheaton in the third minute.
Iowa will meet No. 3 UCLA on Friday at 2:00 PM.
FULL NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Ole Miss 1 Bowling Green 0 — 2 OT/PK
New Mexico 2 Navy 1 — 2 OT/PK
Iowa 1 Campbell 0
Rutgers 1 Southeastern Louisiana 0
South Florida 3 Central Connecticut State 0
South Alabama 1 Colorado 0
Washington 3 Liberty 0
Denver 3 Loyola Chicago 1