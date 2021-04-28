NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(Buies Creek) -- The Iowa women’s soccer team edged past Campbell for a 1-0 win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. 

The Hawkeyes (7-8-1) won their fifth straight match thanks to a goal from Sara Wheaton in the third minute.

Iowa will meet No. 3 UCLA on Friday at 2:00 PM.

FULL NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Ole Miss 1 Bowling Green 0 — 2 OT/PK

New Mexico 2 Navy 1 — 2 OT/PK

Iowa 1 Campbell 0

Rutgers 1 Southeastern Louisiana 0

South Florida 3 Central Connecticut State 0

South Alabama 1 Colorado 0

Washington 3 Liberty 0

Denver 3 Loyola Chicago 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.