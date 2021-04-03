NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska women edged Iowa in a light Saturday of regional college soccer.

UMKC Men (5-7-1, 5-3-1): The Roos beat Western Illinois 2-1. Hugo Gutierrez and Jony Munoz were their goal-scorers.

Nebraska (2-5-3) & Iowa Women (2-8-1): Gwen Lane's goal in the 22nd minute handed Nebraska the 1-0 win. Makinzie Short had four saves for Nebraska. Macy Enneking had four for Iowa. 

Northern Iowa Women (3-4-2, 3-4): Indiana State blanked Northern Iowa 2-0. Goalkeeper Caitlin Richards had two saves for the Panthers. 

