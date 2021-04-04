(KMAland) -- The Creighton and Omaha women and Drake men on while Northwest Missouri State and UKC women lost in regional college soccer action on Sunday.
Full rundown:
Northwest Missouri State Women (1-2-1, 0-1-0): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 1-0 battle to Emporia State in MIAA action.
Creighton Women (4-4, 4-3): Lea Hoiness’ goal in the 69th minute lifted Creighton to a 2-1 win over DePaul (3-5, 2-5). Aida Kardovic also scored on a penalty kick goal to tie the game before Hoiness’ goal was assisted by Madison Radke and Skylar Heinrich.
Omaha Women (8-4-4, 8-4-4): Madeline Smith had two saves and kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 Omaha win over Western Illinois (2-11-1, 2-11-1). Hannah Heinemann scored the lone goal of the game in the 45th minute on an assist from Grace Ostergaard.
Drake Men (4-2-1, 4-2-1): Juan Louis and Louis Yuill each scored once for Drake in a 2-1 win over Bradley (2-6-1, 1-5-1). Erik Sigman and Leroy Enzugusi had assists, and Jared Brown had two saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
UMKC Women (4-10-1, 4-9-1): UMKC lost a 1-0 overtime battle with Oral Roberts (2-11-0, 2-10-0). Mackenzie Caldwell plays in goal for the Roos, finishing with five saves.