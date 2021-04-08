(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa women edged past Drake in regional college soccer action from Wednesday.
The recap:
Northern Iowa Women (4-4-2, 4-4-0): Northern Iowa scored a 1-0 win over Drake. Lauren Heinsch scored the lone goal of the game in the 28th minute, finishing an assist from Sophia Conant. Caitlin Richards had five goals and finished with a clean sheet for the Panthers.
Drake Women (2-4-2, 2-4-2): Kelsie Stone allowed just one goal and finished with one save for the Bulldogs in their loss to UNI.