UNI Panthers

(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa women edged past Drake in regional college soccer action from Wednesday.

The recap:

Northern Iowa Women (4-4-2, 4-4-0): Northern Iowa scored a 1-0 win over Drake. Lauren Heinsch scored the lone goal of the game in the 28th minute, finishing an assist from Sophia Conant. Caitlin Richards had five goals and finished with a clean sheet for the Panthers. 

Drake Women (2-4-2, 2-4-2): Kelsie Stone allowed just one goal and finished with one save for the Bulldogs in their loss to UNI.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.