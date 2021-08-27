(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Iowa State, Nebraska moved to 3-0 and Kansas picked up their first win in regional college soccer action on Thursday.
WOMEN: Iowa (3-0-0) & Iowa State (1-2-0): Courtney Powell and Sara Wheaton scored goals in the 21st and 53rd minutes to lift the Hawkeyes to a 2-1 win over Iowa State. Magdalena Keck had the only goal of the game for the Cyclones in the 71st minute.
WOMEN: Nebraska (3-0-0): Nebraska stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Baylor, getting a go-ahead and winning goal from Olivia Brown in the 43rd minute. Sarah Weber also scored in the eighth minute for the Huskers, and Samantha Hauk had eight saves in goal.
MEN: Creighton (0-1-0): Tulsa broke a scoreless tie with goals in the 76th and 82nd minutes while Creighton could only answer one on a Manu Toledo penalty kicking in the 88th. The Golden Hurricane picked up the 2-1 win.
WOMEN: Creighton (2-1-0): The Jays suffered their first loss of the season, 1-0 to Tulsa, which scored in the 86th minute. Keelan Terrell had two saves in 90 minutes for Creighton.
MEN: Drake (0-1-0): Drake dropped their opener, 2-1, to Milwaukee. Juan Louis struck first for the Bulldogs with a penalty kick in the 34th minute. Milwaukee answered with strikes in the 42nd and 60th minutes. Jared Brown had three saves for the Bulldogs.
WOMEN: Drake (0-2-1): The Bulldog women suffered a 1-0 defeat to Minnesota. The Golden Gophers found the only goal of the game in the fourth minute on a penalty kick. Kelsie Stone added another three saves in goal.
MEN: Omaha (0-1-0): Omaha’s season opened with a 1-0 loss to Bradley, which scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute.
WOMEN: Omaha (1-2-0): Wyoming scored in the fifth, 59th, 68th and 84th minutes in a 4-0 rout of the Mavericks.
WOMEN: Kansas (1-1-1): Kansas picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 defeat of Saint Louis. Rylan Childers scored in the opening minute on an unassisted goal, and Brie Severns struck in the 29th on an assist by Grace Wiltgen. Sarah Peters had the clean sheet with four assists.
MEN: UMKC (0-0-1): The Roos opened with a 2-2 draw against nationally-ranked Virginia Tech. UMKC struck for the first goal in the 17th minute on a penalty kick from Edson Murguia. After two Hokies goals, Shfeo Lar hit an equalizer in the 65th minute on an assist from Dennis Mensah.