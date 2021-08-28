(KMAland) -- K-State rolled, UMKC won a thriller and Missouri notched their first win of 2021 in Saturday's regional women's college soccer slate.
Missouri (1-2): The Tigers got in the win column with a 3-1 victory over Indiana State on Friday. Julissa Cisneros scored twice while Macy Trujillo added a goal. Leah Selm and Milena Fischer assisted on goals. McKenna Sheehan had one save.
UMKC (2-1): The Roos won a 3-2 thriller over Southern Illinois thanks to Rileigh Kuhns' goal in the 69th minute. Kassi Ginther tallied goals in the 34th and 59th minutes. Lillie Fields, Morgan McLaughlin and Gabrielle Simms assisted on the goals. Natasha Richardson managed two saves.
Kansas State (2-1): K-State had little trouble in a 5-1 win over Austin Peay. Five different Wildcats found the net: Jesse Loren, Brookelynn Entz, Marisa Weichel, Aliyah El-Naggar and Roo Yarnell-Williams. Maddie Weichell passed out three assists and Porter List also had a helper. Goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer had two saves.