(KMAland) -- Drake beat ISU, Kansas downed Iowa and Creighton and K-State women were also winners in regional college soccer on Sunday. The full rundown below.
WOMEN: Drake (1-2-1) & Iowa State (1-3-0): Hallie Peak and Alison Walls scored one goal each for Drake in a 2-1 win over Iowa State. The Cyclones only goal came from Morina Suter-Doerig.
WOMEN: Kansas (2-1-1) & Iowa (3-1-0): A golden goal by Raena Childers on an assist from Maggie Gagne was the difference for Kansas in a 1-0 win over Iowa. Sarah Peters had five saves and the clean sheet in goal while Monica Wilhelm led Iowa in goal with four saves.
WOMEN: Nebraska (3-1-0): Nebraska suffered their first loss in a 1-0 double overtime defeat to Oklahoma. The only goal of the game came in the 108th minute for the Sooners to finish the game. Samantha Haus had nine saves and didn’t allow any goals in nearly 90 minutes for the Huskers.
MEN: Creighton (0-2-0): Creighton dropped a 4-0 decision to Saint Louis. The Jays had just two shots on goal in the match.
WOMEN: Creighton (3-1-0): Jordy Rothwell scored twice and Alyssa Judkins found the net once in a 3-0 win for Creighton over Oral Roberts. Ansley Atkinson had a trio of assists, and Keelan Terrell posted a clean sheet with four saves in goal.
WOMEN: Northern Iowa (1-2-1): Northern Iowa dropped a wild 4-3 overtime battle with Western Illinois. Johnnie Hill, Ashley Harrington and Lauren Heinsch all scored goals for the Panthers in the loss.
MEN: Omaha (0-2-0): The Mavericks dropped a 1-0 decision to Tulsa. Jeremy Pollard allowed just one goal in the defeat.
WOMEN: Kansas State (3-1-0): Adah Anderson scored in the 89th minute, and Kansas State beat North Alabama, 1-0. Peyton Pearson picked up one save and allowed zero goals to clinch the shutout.
MEN: UMKC (0-1-1): Kansas City couldn’t find the net in a 2-0 loss to James Madison.
WOMEN: UMKC (2-2-0): SIU Edwardsville downed UMKC, 2-1. Anna Jennings had the only goal of the match in the 86th minute.