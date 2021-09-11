(KMAland) -- The UMKC men got their first win of the season and a former KMAland soccer star found the net in Friday's regional college soccer action.
UNI Women (2-4-1): South Dakota State won 4-1. Sophia Meier scored UNI's only goal in the 24th minute and was assisted by Lauren Heinsch.
UMKC Men (1-3-1): The Roos' first win was a 1-0 thriller over SIU-Edwardsville with a goal in the 80th minute from Jony Munoz, assisted by Carson Lindsey. Goalkeeper Cooper Clark had two saves.
Northwest Missouri State Women (2-1): Grand Valley State beat Northwest in a high-scoring affair, 5-2. Alex Mausbach and St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn were the goal-scorers while Hannah Stirling assisted on Blackburn's goal.