(KMAland) -- A former KMAlander found the net, Iowa got a win and Creighton blanked UMKC in Sunday's regional college soccer action.
Iowa Women (6-1-1): Iowa beat Southeast Missouri State 2-1 thanks to goals from Natalie Massa and Samantha Tawharu. Tawharu and Hailey Rydberg had assists.
Nebraska Women (4-4): Arizona's goal in the 88th minute handed Nebraska a 3-2 loss on Sunday. Reagan Raabe and Eleanor Dale scored goals while Kenzie Coons had an assist. Samantha Hauk managed two saves.
Omaha Women (3-2-2): The Mavs tied with Missouri State, 1-1, on Sunday. Cece Behren's goal in the 87th minute prompted the tie, and was assisted by Andrea Daves.
Creighton (6-1-1) & UMKC Women (2-6): Creighton tallied a 3-0 win on Sunday behind two goals from Cristina Garriga and a goal from Abigail Santana. Santana also assisted on a goal while Ansley Atkinson played a hand in two goals. UMKC goalie Mackenzie Caldwell had nine saves.
Drake Women (4-3-1): St. Albert alum Makenna Shepard scored a goal in the Bulldogs' 2-0 win over Memphis. Libby Helverson also found the net while Delaney Goertzen and Emma Nagel had assists.
Northern Iowa Women (2-5-1): South Dakota beat Northern Iowa 1-0 on Sunday. Goalie Brittney Bentheimer had one save while UNI's offense was unsuccessful in three shots on goal.
Kansas State Women (4-4): Indiana took care of Kansas State with a 3-0 win, scoring all three goals in the first half. Alaina Werremeyer managed four saves in the loss.
Omaha Men (1-3-1): The Mavericks got a 1-0 overtime win over Cal-State Northridge thanks to Malik Elmi's goal in the 97th minute. Goalkeeper Jeremy Pollard had one save.
Northwest Missouri State Women (2-2): Minnesota State scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to sneak away with the victory. The Bearcats had five shots on goal, but could not convert any. Alexis Serna Castillo had three saves in the loss