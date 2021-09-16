(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Creighton, Missouri fell to South Carolina and Kansas edged Dartmouth in regional college soccer on Thursday.
WOMEN: Iowa State (3-4-0) & Creighton (6-2-1): Clara Thimstrand scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute for Iowa State in a 1-0 win over Creighton. Jordan Silkowitz had three saves and finished with a shutout in goal. Keelan Terrell allowed just one goal for Creighton.
WOMEN: Missouri (4-4-0, 0-1-0): Missouri’s Blythe Beldner tied the game in the 71st minute, but South Carolina found another goal in the 86th minute for a 2-1 win over the Tigers.
WOMEN: Kansas (5-3-1): Rylan Childers and Kate Dreyer both scored goals for Kansas in a 2-1 win over Dartmouth.