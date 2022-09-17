(KMAland) – The Drake men were the lone regional team to claim a win in Saturday’s college soccer action.
REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
MEN: UT-Rio Grande Valley 4 Omaha 1
WOMEN: Valparaiso 1 Northern Iowa 0
MEN: Drake 1 Illinois-Chicago 0
