Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) – The Drake men were the lone regional team to claim a win in Saturday’s college soccer action.

REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD

MEN: UT-Rio Grande Valley 4 Omaha 1

WOMEN: Valparaiso 1 Northern Iowa 0

MEN: Drake 1 Illinois-Chicago 0

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.