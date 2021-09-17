(KMAland) -- Drake beat UMKC while the Omaha men won a friendly with Sporting KC on Friday.
UNI Women (2-6-1): Evansville blanked UNI 2-0 while Caitlin Richards had four saves.
Drake (5-3-1) & UMKC Women (2-7): Drake beat UMKC 2-0. Emma Nagel recorded a goal in the 51st minute, assisted by Delaney Goertzen.
Omaha Women (3-3-2): The Mavs lost to Oklahoma State 3-0. Goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had seven saves in the loss.
Northwest Missouri State Women (2-3): No. 18 Central Missouri blanked Northwest 3-0. The Bearcats were unsuccessful in six shots on goal but did save eight goals -- five from Grace Goetsch and three from Ashley Williams.
Omaha Men: The Mavs beat Sporting KC 3-1 in an exhibition. According to Omaha head coach Bob Warming, this was the first fall soccer match between a professional team and a Division I team.