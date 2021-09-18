(KMAland) -- Kansas City nabbed a draw while Creighton and Drake both lost in men’s regional college soccer action on Saturday.
MEN: Creighton (1-3-1, 0-1-0): Creighton dropped a 2-1 loss in Big East Conference play to Georgetown. Diego Gutierrez hit for an equalizer in the 77th minute to lead Creighton, but Georgetown scored in the 89th minute for the difference.
MEN: Drake (4-1-0, 1-0-0): Istvan Wilhelms and Juan Louis each scored goals for Drake in a 2-1 win over Bradley. Declan Watters had an assist, and Quinn Millerd finished with three saves for the Bulldogs.
MEN: Kansas City (1-3-2): Kansas City took a 1-1 draw with Dayton. Seth Kacich scored the only goal of the game for the Roos in the 64th minute. Edson Murguia had an assist, and Cooper Clark finished with seven saves in goal for the Roos.