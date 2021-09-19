(KMAland) -- Former St. Albert standout Teagan Blackburn scored a game-winning goal for Northwest while the Iowa, UNI and K-State women all picked up wins in regional college soccer on Sunday.
WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State (3-3-0): Former St. Albert standout Teagan Blackburn scored the game-winning goal with seven seconds left, and the Bearcats won 2-1 over Central Missouri. Adell Gore also had a goal in the 12th minute for Northwest.
WOMEN: Iowa State (3-5-0): Iowa State dropped a 1-0 decision to South Dakota. Jordan Silkowitz allowed just the one goal and had two saves for the Cyclones.
WOMEN: Iowa (7-1-1, 1-0-0): Iowa nabbed a tight 2-1 win over Northwestern in Big Ten play. Courtney Powell scored in the 64th minute and Maggie Johnston followed with one of her own a little over one minute later to grab the win.
WOMEN: Nebraska (4-5-0, 0-1-0): Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener, 3-1, to Purdue. The Huskers only goal of the game came from Reagan Raabe, who netted her sixth goal of the season on a Gwen Lane assist.
WOMEN: Northern Iowa (3-6-1) & Kansas City (2-8-0): Maddie Eastus and Kennedy Reieken scored one goal each for UNI in a 2-0 win over Kansas City. Chloe Russo posted the shutout and tallied four saves in the game.
WOMEN: Drake (5-3-2): Drake and Western Illinois shared a scoreless draw. Kelsie Stone had a big match with 10 saves and finished with a shutout for the Bulldogs.
WOMEN: Kansas (5-4-1): Kansas took a 2-1 loss to Harvard. Maggie Gagne had the only goal of the game for the Jayhawks while Emilie Gavillet finished with four saves in goal.
WOMEN: Kansas State (5-4-0): Kansas State won 2-0 over UTRGV behind goals from Marisa Weichel and Porter List. Alaina Werremeyer finished a shutout and had two saves.