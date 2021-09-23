(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed draws while Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State all lost in women’s regional soccer action on Thursday.
WOMEN — Iowa (7-2-1, 1-1-0): Iowa lost a 2-0 decision to Indiana in Big Ten Conference play. Monica Wilhelm allowed two goals and had three saves in goal.
WOMEN — Nebraska (4-5-1, 0-1-1): Nebraska and Maryland played to a scoreless draw. Samantha Hauk was in goal for all 110 minutes, had three saves and finished with a shutout.
WOMEN — Creighton (6-2-2, 0-0-1): Abigail Santana scored in the second minute, and Creighton ended up with a 1-1 draw with Georgetown. Allie Augur allowed one goal in 110 minutes and finished with three saves.
WOMEN — Missouri (4-5-0, 0-2-0): Missouri dropped an SEC battle with Alabama, 2-1. The Tigers’ Jadyn Easley tied the game at one in the 67th minute, playing a through ball from Macy Trujillo. Alabama scored the game-winner in the 84th minute.
WOMEN — Kansas (5-5-1, 0-1-0): Kansas lost to TCU in Big 12 Conference action, 1-0. Emilie Gavillet had six saves and gave up the only goal of the game for the Jayhawks.
WOMEN — Kansas State (5-5-0, 0-1-0): Texas scored in the 27th and 36th minutes in a 2-0 win over K-State in Big 12 Conference action.