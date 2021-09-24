(KMAland) -- Teagan Blackburn scored a goal in Northwest's win while the Iowa State women and Creighton men suffered defeats on Friday.
Iowa State Women (3-6): West Virginia scored three second-half goals to beat Iowa State 4-0. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz had six saves in the loss.
Creighton Men (1-4-1): St. Johns blanked Creighton 2-0 with a pair of second-half goals. Creighton could not find the net in six shots on goal but goalie Paul Kruse had five saves.
Northwest Missouri State Women (4-3): The Bearcats posted a 4-1 win over Missouri Southern. St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn scored Northwest's second goal of the match while Alex Mausbach, Kaylie Rock and Linsi Mashburn also had goals. Sophie Cissell assisted on two goals and Rock had a helper, too.