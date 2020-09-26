NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas women's soccer each nabbed one-goal wins on Friday in regional action.

Iowa State (1-2, 1-2): Olivia Edwards scored a golden goal in double overtime for an Iowa State 2-1 win over Baylor (0-1-2). The win was the first of the Matt Fannon era.

Kansas (2-0, 2-0): Kansas got a 30-yard goal from Kathryn Castro in a 1-0 win over Texas Tech (0-1-1). 

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 2 Baylor 1 — 2 OT

Kansas Texas Tech

Oklahoma State 2 West Virginia 1 — 2 OT

Texas 1 Oklahoma 0

