(KMAland) -- The Drake women and UMKC men posted draws while the UNI and Omaha women and Drake men all lost on Saturday in regional college soccer.
WOMEN — Northern Iowa (3-7-1, 0-2-0): Northern Iowa was blanked in a 3-0 loss to Loyola-Chicago, which scored in the 16th, 37th and 56th minutes.
WOMEN — Drake (5-3-3, 0-0-1): Drake and Evansville shared a 1-1 draw. Rachel Panther had the only goal of the game for the Bulldogs in the 63rd minute on an assist from Olivia Bruce. Kelsie Stone finished with four saves in goal.
MEN — Drake (4-2-0, 1-1-0): Drake lost a tough 2-1 overtime battle with Loyola-Chicago. TC Anderson had the Bulldogs goal in the 82nd minute on an assist from Absalom Solorio. Jared Brown allowed both goals and had three saves.
WOMEN — Omaha (3-4-2): Gonzaga scored in the 64th minute, and that was all the scoring needed in a 1-0 loss for Omaha. Rachel Thigpen allowed the only goal but had five saves, and Mia Reedtz Rehde Olsen had two saves in the first 45 minutes of the match.
MEN — Kansas City (1-3-3, 0-0-1): Kansas City found an equalizer from Vlad Jokic in the 28th minute, but that was it for the scoring in a 1-1 draw with Oral Roberts. Cooper Clark finished with three saves in goal.