(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton suffered overtime losses while Northwest Missouri State tied with Central Missouri in Sunday's regional college soccer action.
Iowa Women (7-3-1): Purdue beat Iowa 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. Alyssa Walker scored Iowa's only goal while Natalie Massa assisted.
Nebraska Women (4-6-1): Rutgers' goal in the 44th minute was the difference in a 1-0 win. The Huskers were unsuccessful in five shots on goals.
Creighton Women (6-3-2): Providence beat Creighton 1-0 in overtime. Creighton goalie Keelan Terrell managed four saves in the defeat.
Missouri Women (4-6): Tennessee beat Missouri 2-1 on Sunday. The Tigers' goal came from Milena Fischer and was assisted by Julissa Cisneros.
Kansas Women (5-6-1): TCU beat Kansas 1-0 on Sunday with a second-half goal. The Jayhawks had six shots on goal in the loss.
Kansas State Women (5-6): Texas Tech blanked Kansas State 2-0. The Wildcats were 0-for-5 in shots on goals. Goalie Alaina Werremeyer had five saves.
Northwest Missouri State Women (4-3-1): Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri tied 2-2 on Sunday. St. Albert Teagan Blackburn scored a goal along with Adell Gore. Madi McKeever and Yesenia Arnau had assists.