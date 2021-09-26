NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton suffered overtime losses while Northwest Missouri State tied with Central Missouri in Sunday's regional college soccer action. 

Iowa Women (7-3-1): Purdue beat Iowa 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. Alyssa Walker scored Iowa's only goal while Natalie Massa assisted. 

Nebraska Women (4-6-1): Rutgers' goal in the 44th minute was the difference in a 1-0 win. The Huskers were unsuccessful in five shots on goals. 

Creighton Women (6-3-2): Providence beat Creighton 1-0 in overtime. Creighton goalie Keelan Terrell managed four saves in the defeat. 

Missouri Women (4-6): Tennessee beat Missouri 2-1 on Sunday. The Tigers' goal came from Milena Fischer and was assisted by Julissa Cisneros. 

Kansas Women (5-6-1): TCU beat Kansas 1-0 on Sunday with a second-half goal. The Jayhawks had six shots on goal in the loss. 

Kansas State Women (5-6): Texas Tech blanked Kansas State 2-0. The Wildcats were 0-for-5 in shots on goals. Goalie Alaina Werremeyer had five saves. 

Northwest Missouri State Women (4-3-1): Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri tied 2-2 on Sunday. St. Albert Teagan Blackburn scored a goal along with Adell Gore. Madi McKeever and Yesenia Arnau had assists. 

