(KMAland) -- The Creighton men edged Omaha while the Drake men lost and the Drake women grabbed a draw in regional soccer action on Wednesday. 

MEN — Creighton (2-4-1) & Omaha (2-4-1): Creighton’s Diego Gutierrez scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Jays. Paul Kruse finished with the shutout and four saves while Nathanael Sallah had two saves for the Mavericks.

MEN — Drake (4-3-0, 1-2-0): Drake scored first on a goal from Juan Louis in the fourth minute, but Missouri State followed with a trio of goals in a 3-1 loss for the Bulldogs. 

WOMEN — Drake (5-3-4, 0-0-2): Emma Nagel scored for Drake on a penalty kick in the 69th minute in a 1-1 draw with Indiana State. Kelsie Stone had six saves in goal for the Bulldogs. 

 

