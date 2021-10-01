(KMAland) -- Iowa was a winner, Kansas State edged Kansas, Nebraska picked up a draw and Creighton lost in women’s regional college soccer action on Thursday.
WOMEN — Iowa (8-3-1, 2-2-0): Hailey Rydberg and Alyssa Walker each scored goals, and the Hawkeyes won 2-0 over Maryland. Monica Wilhelm added four saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
WOMEN — Nebraska (4-6-2, 0-2-2): Haley Peterson and Abbey Schwarz each scored one goal each for Nebraska in a 2-2 draw with Michigan State. Peterson and Sarah Weber also had assists for the Huskers.
WOMEN — Creighton (6-4-2, 0-2-1): Creighton failed to score in a 1-0 loss to Marquette, which scored their lone goal of the match in the fourth minute. Keelan Terrell had one save for the Jays in the loss.
WOMEN — Kansas State (6-6-0, 1-2-0) & Kansas (5-7-1, 0-3-0): Kansas State edged past Kansas, 2-1. The Wildcats got goals from Kyler Goains and Caylee Thornhill while Kansas picked up their only goal of the match from Shira Elinav.