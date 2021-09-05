(KMAland) -- Teagan Blackburn led Northwest Missouri State in a win while Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton, Drake, Omaha, Missouri, Kansas and K-State were also winners in regional college soccer action on Sunday.
WOMEN: Iowa State (2-3-0): Iowa State’s Lauren McConnell scored the only goal of a 1-0 win for the Cyclones over SIU Edwardsville (1-3-0). Mira Emma had the assist, and Jordan Silkowitz had one save and the shutout in goal.
WOMEN: Nebraska (4-2-0): Eleanor Dale, Reagan Raabe and Jordan Zade all found the goal in a 3-0 win over Loyola Chicago (3-1-1). Makinzie Short finished with the shutout in goal for the Huskers.
WOMEN: Iowa (4-1-1): Iowa and Mississippi State shared a 1-1 tie. The Bulldogs (2-2-2) scored in the 36th minute before Iowa’s Alyssa Walker found the equalizer in the 80th minute. Monica Wilhelm allowed just the one goal in 110 minutes as keeper.
WOMEN: Creighton (4-1-1): Creighton handed South Dakota State (5-1-0) their first loss, 3-0. Abigail Santana scored twice on assists by Cristina Garriga and Ansley Atkinson, and Renee Pountney found the goal on another Atkinson assist. Keelan Terrell finished with three saves and the shutout in goal.
WOMEN: Northern Iowa (2-3-1): Northern Iowa lost a 1-0 decision to South Dakota (2-1-2). Chloe Russo had three saves for the Panthers in the loss.
WOMEN: Drake (3-2-1): Libby Helverson had the golden goal for Drake in a 1-0 overtime win over St. Thomas (1-2-1). Vianey Lopez had the shutout and finished with two saves for the Bulldogs.
WOMEN: Omaha (3-2-0): Sophia Green scored on an assist from Regan Zimmer just 14 seconds into overtime to lift Omaha to a 1-0 win over Northern Colorado. Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had two saves and finished with the shutout.
WOMEN: Missouri (3-2-0): Missouri was a 3-2 overtime victor over Notre Dame (4-1-1). Milena Fischer scored a pair of goals, including the golden goal in the 96th minute. Cassidy Nurnberger addd a goal, and Julissa Cisneros, Blythe Beldner and Macy Trujillo had assists for the Tigers.
WOMEN: Kansas (3-2-1): Kansas scored a 1-0 win over Arkansas State (1-3-1) behind a five-save shutout from Melania Pasar. The Jayhawks lone goal came in the 74th minute by Shira Elinav.
WOMEN: Kansas State (4-2-0): Kansas State rolled to a 4-0 win over Colorado State (0-2-2). Marisa Weichel scored twice and Caylee Thornhill and Riley Baker finished with one goal each for the Wildcats. Katy Coffin, Ro Yarnell-Williams and Kenzi Gillispie had one assist each, and Peyton Pearson posted a shutout with four saves.
WOMEN: UMKC (2-4-0): The Roos fell 5-1 to Tulsa (3-2-1). Sophia Limongi scored the only UMKC goal in the 54th minute.
WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State (2-0-0): Former St. Albert standout Teagan Blackburn scored twice and had one assist, and Northwest won 4-2 over Wayne State (0-1-0). Annelize Aleixo and Kaylie Rock also scored for the Bearcats in the win.