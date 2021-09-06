(KMAland) -- The Drake men picked up a win, Creighton nabbed a draw and UMKC lost in regional college soccer action on Monday.
MEN: Creighton (1-2-1): Creighton and Ohio State shared a 1-1 draw at the Adidas/IU Creidt Union Classic. Charles Auguste scored the only goal of the game for Creighton on a pass from Dominic Briggs.
MEN: Drake (3-1-0): Drake’s Bradan Allen scored in the 36th minute to help the Bulldogs to a 1-0 win over St. Thomas (0-5-0). Jared Brown finished with eight saves in goal and posted a clean sheet.
MEN: UMKC (0-3-1): UMKC lost a 4-1 battle with Northwestern (2-1-1). The only goal from the Roos came in the 25th minute from Vlad Jokic on an assist by Arne Neufang and Jony Munoz.