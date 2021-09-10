(KMAland) -- The Iowa, Creighton, Missouri and Kansas women’s soccer teams were winners in regional play on Thursday.
WOMEN: Iowa State (2-4-0): Iowa State dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 15 Memphis (6-0-1). Jordan Silkowitz did well in goal with seven saves.
WOMEN: Iowa (5-1-1) & UMKC (2-5-0): Iowa got a goal from Riley Burns in a 2-0 win over UMKC. Monica Wilhelm was perfect in goal with four saves and the shutout.
WOMEN: Nebraska (4-3-0): Nebraska fell to Arizona State, 1-0. Makinzie Short had five saves for the Huskers in the loss.
WOMEN: Creighton (5-1-1): Creighton nabbed a 2-0 win over North Dakota State. Abigail Santana and Aida Kardovic each scored goals, and Keelan Terrell had one save and the clean sheet in goal.
WOMEN: Drake (3-3-1): The Bulldogs were 4-1 losers at the hands of South Dakota. Libby Helverson scored the only goal of the night for Drake.
WOMEN: Omaha (3-2-1): Omaha played to a scoreless draw with Minnesota. Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had six saves and the shutout for the Mavericks in goal.
MEN: Omaha (0-3-1): The Mavericks and UC Irvine shared a draw. Jeremy Pollard had a shutout for Omaha with five saves.
WOMEN: Missouri (4-2-0): Skye Kingsley scored in the 12th minute to lift Missouri to a 1-0 win over Northern Colorado. Goalkeeper Sophia Worth had five saves and finished with the shutout for the Tigers.
WOMEN: Kansas (4-2-1): Kansas scored a 4-1 win over Cincinnati. Brie Severns, Avery Smith, Kate Dreyer and Shira Elinav all scored goals for the Jayhawks in the win.
WOMEN: Kansas State (4-3-0): Kansas State fell to Purdue, 2-0.