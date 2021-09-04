(KMAland) --The Creighton men pulled off an upset and the Northwest Missouri State women opened the year with a win in Friday's regional college soccer action.
Northwest Missouri State Women (1-0): The Bearcats opened 2021 with a 2-0 win over Sioux Falls. Kaylie Rock scored a goal and assisted on the other, which came from Hannah Stirling. Sophie Cissell also assisted on Stirling's goal.
Creighton Men (1-2): Creighton upset No. 1 Indiana with a 3-0 triumph. Diego Gutierrez, Charles Auguste and Dominic Briggs scored the goals while Briggs and Auguste also had assists. Goalkeeper Paul Krause recorded three saves.
Northern Iowa Women (2-2-1): The Panthers blanked St. Ambrose 2-0 on Friday with a pair of goals from Lauren Heinsch. Ashley Harrington assisted on the first one, which came in the 28th minute. St. Ambrose did not have a shot on goal in the match.
Omaha Men (0-3) & Drake Men (2-1): The Bulldogs posted two first-half goals for the 2-1 win. Jaden Stevenson and Jaffer Murphy found the net while Louis Yuill had two assists. Declan Watters also assisted on a goal. Omaha's goal came from Malik Elmi, assisted by Stevie Siy.
Drake Women (2-2-1): Emma Nagel's goal in a shootout pushed Drake past SIU-Edwardsville 1-0. Kelsie Stone kept SIU scoreless with five saves.
UMKC Women (2-3): Oklahoma earned a 2-1, double-overtime win over UMKC on Friday. Kassi Ginther had the Roos' only goal while Mackenzie Caldwell recorded eight saves.