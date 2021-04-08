(KMAland) -- Iowa women advanced in the Big Ten Tournament, Creighton women fell to Butler and Drake men rolled in regional college soccer action on Thursday.
Iowa Women (3-8-1): Iowa scored a 2-1 overtime win over Illinois (6-5-1) in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. Meike Ingles and Josie Durr each scored for the Hawkeyes in the victory. Durr’s goal came in the 93rd minute and was a golden goal.
Creighton Women (4-5-0, 4-4-0): Creighton’s Ansley Atkinson scored her third goal of the season, but Creighton dropped a 2-1 decision to Butler (9-1-0, 6-1-0).
Drake Men (5-2-1, 5-2-1): Drake rolled to a 4-0 win over Evansville (0-9-1, 0-7-1). Bradan Allen, Istvan Wilhelms, Leo Fuchs and Jaden Stevenson all scored one goal each for the Bulldogs, and Jared Brown and Luke Anderson combined on a clean sheet.