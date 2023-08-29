UNI Panthers

(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa women were winners in regional college soccer on Tuesday. 

Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

WOMEN: Northern Iowa 3 St. Ambrose 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.